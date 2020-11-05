Advtg.
Bollywood News

Sanya Malhotra strikes a cool pose in hot pink

By Glamsham Editorial
Sanya Malhotra strikes a cool pose in hot pink 1
Mumbai, Nov 5 (IANS) Bollywood actress Sanya Malhotra looks stunning in a bubble gum pink cut-out pant suit in her latest social media post.

Sanya shared a string of pictures on Instagram sporting the bright pink number. She leaves her hair open and applies minimal make-up for maximum impact.

For the caption, she just dropped pink heart emojis.

Sanya will soon be seen in Anurag Basu’s “Ludo”. The film is a dark comedy anthology starring Abhishek A. Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Rohit Saraf, Pearle Maaney, Pankaj Tripathi, Asha Negi, Shalini Vats and Inayat Verma, and is scheduled to release on Netflix on November 12.

She was last seen in the Vidya Balan-starrer “Shakuntala Devi”, which opened digitally a few months ago amid lockdown.

–IANS

dc/vnc

