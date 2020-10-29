Sanya Malhotra, Vikrant Massey, Bobby Deol to star in Love Hostel

Advtg.

Mumbai, Oct 29 (IANS) Bobby Deol, Sanya Malhotra and Vikrant Massey will co-star in the upcoming crime thriller Love Hostel, a film set against the pulsating backdrop of rustic North India.

The film will be written and directed by Shanker Raman, a National Award-winning cinematographer who previously directed the acclaimed film “Gurgaon”.

“I have always been interested in questions of the hearts and minds, and I would say this, no matter what the question, violence is not the answer. I am happy to have found the perfect partners in Vikrant and Sanya and the formidable Bobby Deol. ‘Love Hostel’ as a film not only questions what our society has become but also the paths we take to solve our problems,” Raman said.

Sanya made the announcement on Instagram. “A crime-thriller it is! Very excited to be a part of #LoveHostel, by @redchilliesent and @drishyamfilms. Also starring @vikrantmassey87 and @iambobbydeol,” she wrote.

An “excited” Vikrant also shared the news on the photo-sharing website.

Bobby said that he is “all set to step into a new world with ‘Love Hostel’.”

“Love Hostel” traces the journey of a spirited young couple being hunted by a ruthless mercenary. The lovers take on the entire world in search of their fairytale ending.

The film is presented by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment ali g with Drishyam Films, and is slated to go on floors early next year.

–IANS

