Advtg.
Bollywood News

Sanya Malhotra, Vikrant Massey, Bobby Deol to star in Love Hostel

By Glamsham Editorial
Advtg.

Mumbai, Oct 29 (IANS) Bobby Deol, Sanya Malhotra and Vikrant Massey will co-star in the upcoming crime thriller Love Hostel, a film set against the pulsating backdrop of rustic North India.

The film will be written and directed by Shanker Raman, a National Award-winning cinematographer who previously directed the acclaimed film “Gurgaon”.

“I have always been interested in questions of the hearts and minds, and I would say this, no matter what the question, violence is not the answer. I am happy to have found the perfect partners in Vikrant and Sanya and the formidable Bobby Deol. ‘Love Hostel’ as a film not only questions what our society has become but also the paths we take to solve our problems,” Raman said.

Advtg.

Sanya made the announcement on Instagram. “A crime-thriller it is! Very excited to be a part of #LoveHostel, by @redchilliesent and @drishyamfilms. Also starring @vikrantmassey87 and @iambobbydeol,” she wrote.

An “excited” Vikrant also shared the news on the photo-sharing website.

Bobby said that he is “all set to step into a new world with ‘Love Hostel’.”

Advtg.

“Love Hostel” traces the journey of a spirited young couple being hunted by a ruthless mercenary. The lovers take on the entire world in search of their fairytale ending.

The film is presented by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment ali g with Drishyam Films, and is slated to go on floors early next year.

–IANS

Advtg.

dc/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleNeha Kakkar adds Mrs Singh to her name on Instagram
Next articleIleana, Randeep on work from home mode for Unfair and Lovely

Related Articles

News

Covid scare: Kolkata film festival rescheduled to Jan 2021

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Kolkata, Oct 29 (IANS) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday rescheduled the 26th Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF) to January 2021 in...
Read more
News

Pak actress Madiha Imam: Would love to do a film with Zoya Akhtar

Glamsham Editorial - 0
New Delhi, Oct 29 (IANS) Pakistani actress Madiha Imam has grown up watching Bollywood films and is enamoured with the charm of Indian superstar...
Read more
News

Aashram Chapter 2 – The Dark Side trailer promises dark twists in the saga

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Oct 29 (IANS) The trailer of the new season of the web series Aashram released on Thursday, with director Prakash Jha promising new...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks