Advtg.
Home Bollywood News

Saqib Saleem plays ‘himself’ in ‘Comedy Couple’

By Glamsham Editorial
Saqib Saleem plays'himself' in'Comedy Couple'
Saqib Saleem
Advtg.

Actor Saqib Saleem plays the lead role in the upcoming digital release, Comedy Couple, and he says his character in the film is so relatable that he feels like he has played himself in the film.

“Deep is a fictional character, very relatable. One of his characteristics is that at times he tells little lies to handle a situation. Although he does not have any intention to hurt anyone, at times his habit unintentionally becomes a big deal,” Saqib said, during a virtual press conference.

“I loved playing the character because it is a real, fun character where I could easily start playing myself!” he added.

Advtg.

The film also features Shweta Basu Prasad, Pooja Bedi, Rajesh Tailang and Pranay Manchanda among others.

According to Saqib, it was his dream to work with Pooja, though he regrets not sharing screen space with her in the film.

“I am lucky that I got a chance to work with her, but I am unlucky that I haven’t got to shoot with her. I just want to say that ‘Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar’ is my most favourite film in life. So when I got to know that Pooja ma’am is playing Shweta’s mother, I was very excited. Then I read the final draft of the script and I am like, ‘what, I won’t meet her in the shoot!’,” he said.

Advtg.

“My character is not based out of India so I shot the whole part with no other cast members around me. I missed out on hanging out with colleagues,” said Pooja.

Saqib added: “I am waiting for the post-release party when normalcy returns and we meet everybody in person.”

Comedy Couple streams on October 21 on Zee5.  –ians/aru/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleHari Singh Nalwa’s life to be adapted into series, film
Next articleStruggling KXIP face KKR in a must-win game (IPL Match 24 Preview)

Related Articles

News

Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury explores new ‘Rules Of The Game’ in relationships

Glamsham Editorial - 0
National Award-winning filmmaker Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury says he is always interested in exploring the possibilities and equations of human relationships, and convey...
Read more
News

Rajesh Tailang fulfils his comic dream

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Veteran actor Rajesh Tailang attempts a comic role in the upcoming film, Comedy Couple, and hopes to get more offers in the...
Read more
News

’83’ will transform theatres into cricket stadiums: Tahir Raj Bhasin

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin has a special reason to be excited over the decision to reopen cinema halls all over India.
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Saqib Saleem plays 'himself' in 'Comedy Couple' 1

DDCA elections countermanded by returning officer

IANS - 0
New Delhi, Oct 10 (IANS) This month's elections to six posts of the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) have been countermanded due to...
Saqib Saleem plays 'himself' in 'Comedy Couple' 2

Our batting needs to click, says Steve Smith

Ajay Devgn wishes Telugu hitmaker Rajamouli

Ajay Devgn wishes Telugu hitmaker SS Rajamouli

Folk veteran Ratan Kahar, Badshah collaborate on Bengali version of 'Genda phool'

Folk veteran Ratan Kahar, Badshah collaborate on Bengali version of ‘Genda...

'PM Narendra Modi' to re-release once cinemas reopen on Oct 15

‘PM Narendra Modi’ to re-release as cinemas reopen on Oct 15

Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan's blunder draws Salman Khan's attention

Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan’s blunder draws Salman Khan’s attention

Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks