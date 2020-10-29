Advtg.
Bollywood News

Saqib Saleem: OTT has given space to mid-sized films, series, documentaries

By Glamsham Editorial
Saqib Saleem: OTT has given space to mid-sized films, series, documentaries 1
Advtg.

New Delhi, Oct 29 (IANS) Saqib Saleem has worked in films as well as the OTT space. The actor feels that both platforms can co-exist, and adds that OTT has created space for mid-sized films, series and documentaries.

Talking about if the digital boom can take over the cinema-going experience, Saqib disagrees. “I think both can coexist very happily. What OTT has done is it has given a lot of space for those mid-sized films, series and documentaries. But watching a film with 200 people on a screen and laughing together or feeling an emotion together — I think that is irreplaceable,” he told IANS.

He strongly believes that there will be a lot of work coming on the OTT space but there will be big ticket films coming as well.

Advtg.

“So, yes, there will be a lot of OTT work in the coming years but the cinema-loving audience will always be there. There will always be films like ‘Sooryavanshi’, ‘83′, ‘Bahubali’ — the big ticket films you really want to go to the theatres for,” he said.

Saqib believes that the digital space will evolve filmmakers and that the content will become better too.

“What it will do is push all of us — whether it is somebody making something for OTT platforms or for the cinemas — to make something better. The quality of content will get better. I think it will be a healthy competition in the future,” he said.

Advtg.

Saqib’s latest release is the digitally released film “Comedy Couple”, co-starring Shweta Basu Prasad.

–IANS

dc/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articlePak actress Madiha Imam: Would love to do a film with Zoya Akhtar
Next articleDia Mirza gives message to her 'younger self'

Related Articles

News

Ranveer Singh, Rohit Shetty to adapt 'The Comedy Of Errors' by Shakespeare

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Oct 19 (IANS) Actor Ranveer Singh and filmmaker Rohit Shetty are all set to reunite to adapt Shakespearean comedy for the Bollywood screen.Titled...
Read more
News

Ranveer Singh’s ‘Simmba’ gets an animated avatar

Glamsham Editorial - 0
The 2018 Ranveer Singh superhit, Simmba, is all set for an animated avatar. This was confirmed by director Rohit Shetty of the...
Read more
News

Cinemas to open but wait for Bollywood biggies will continue

Glamsham Editorial - 0
The Government of India has announced that cinemas will be allowed to reopen across the country starting October 15, and fans are...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks