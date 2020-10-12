Advtg.
Saqib Saleem: Want to keep acting till I can

By Glamsham Editorial
Saqib Saleem
Actor Saqib Saleem hopes to keep acting till his body does not give up and adds that he wants to get excited by new characters every now and then.

“I want to act. I want to keep acting till I can, till my body and mind allows me, till the time I don’t start forgetting lines and stuff. If I am in a good state in life I want to be acting. There are enough roles and films that will happen,” Saqib told IANS.

He shared that he wants to keep exploring characters.

“I am not a writer director, I can’t write or visualise but I can act. So, I don’t want to put myself in ‘kal mujhe yeh karna hai’ (I want to do this tomorrow’). I want to get excited by new characters every now and then,” he added.

Saqib was recently seen in “Crackdown”, an espionage thriller series that marks the digital debut of director Apoorva Lakhia and also features Shriya Pilgaonkar, Waluscha De Sousa, Rajesh Tailang and Ankur Bhatia. He will next be seen in the films “83” and “Comedy Couple”.  –ians/dc/vnc

LATEST UPDATES

