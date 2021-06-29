Saqib Saleem writes a poem – ‘Insaniyat’

Adv.

Actor Saqib Saleem recently wrote a poem on the ongoing pandemic and how, although it affects lives, it also brings people together. Saleem says his passion for poetry exists since his college days.

“I have been jotting down notes and scribbling from college. So, I am writing down for a while but I think that the pandemic, more specifically lockdown, gave me time to be with myself and my notepad. That is how the writing process started again,” said Saqib.

Saqib says that his recent poem titled “Insaniyat” is inspired by true events.

“It’s a real-life story about when, during the second wave, a friend of mine got the virus and was in ICU for a few days. It all came from what was happening in my life at that point,” he says.

The actor is awaiting the release of his next film “83′”, directed by Kabir Khan. The film chronicles the journey of Indian Cricket team during the 1983 World Cup win. Saqib plays vice-captain Mohinder Amarnath who was pivotal in the film’s winning the trophy.