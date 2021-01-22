Bollywood News

Sara Ali Khan aces aerial yoga

While Sara Ali Khan enjoys fitness and loves sharing fitness videos; watch Sara Ali Khan ace aerial yoga

By Glamsham Editorial
Watch Sara Ali Khan ace aerial yoga
Watch Sara Ali Khan ace aerial yoga (pic courtesy: instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT

Actress Sara Ali Khan enjoys fitness, and loves sharing fitness videos, too. In a new video she posted on Friday, the young Bollywood star aces the aerial yoga.

In the Instagram clip, Sara is seen performing aerial yoga with the help of a yoga hammock. She is seen swinging dressed in a black crop top and orange shorts.

“Swinging into the weekend,” she wrote hilariously.

ADVERTISEMENT

The actress keeps sharing tidbits from her workout schedule with fans on her social media.

Currently, the actress is vacationing in the Maldives with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and mother Amrita Singh.

Sara was recently seen in the OTT-released film “Coolie No. 1” along with actor Varun Dhawan, and she has started shooting for her next “Atrangi Re”. The film also stars Akshay Kumar, Dhanush and Nimrat Kaur. It is directed by Aanand L. Rai.  –ians/dc/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Source@saraalikhan95
Previous article‘Bridgerton’ to be back with second season
Next articleKirti Kulhari: Gender-based violence is a harsh reality
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Priests arrive for Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal wedding

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Priests arrive for Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal wedding, with huge bags, probably carrying the items required for the wedding rituals
Read more
News

Kumar Sanu: A person like me can do nothing in politics

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Kumar Sanu says he has no plans to re-enter politics; Sanu reveals his agenda for joining politics earlier never got fulfilled
Read more
News

New-age Bollywood siblings who share love for acting

Glamsham Editorial - 0
New Delhi, Jan 24 (IANS) When budding actress Isabelle Kaif recently unveiled the first look of her upcoming film, fans quickly found resemblance with...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Rakul Preet begins shoot for 'Thank God'

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Jan 24 (IANS) Actress Rakul Preet has started shooting for her upcoming film "Thank God" here.On Sunday, the actress took to Instagram to...
Varun Dhawan praying Lord Ganesh in an instagram post

Priests arrive for Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal wedding

Kumar Sanu: A person like me can do nothing in politics

Rani Mukerji: Always has a specific plan in mind

New-age Bollywood siblings who share love for acting

Rapper Dino James: Music should be able to create nostalgia

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021