ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Sara Ali Khan has a 'fan moment' with Vijay Deverakonda

By Glamsham Editorial
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, Feb 14 (IANS) Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan had a fan moment with Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda.

Sara posted a picture along with Vijay on her Instagram Stories in the early hours of Sunday. In the picture, the two are seen all smiles for the selfie clicked. Vijay is seen wearing a grey T-Shirt and Sara looks stunning in a black outfit.

Sara captioned the image with a “Fan moment” sticker.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the professional front, Vijay’s upcoming film “Ligeris” is set to hit the screens on September 9, 2021. While Sara was recently seen in the OTT-released film “Coolie No. 1” along with actor Varun Dhawan.

She has started shooting for her next, “Atrangi Re”. The film co-stars Akshay Kumar, Dhanush and Nimrat Kaur, and is directed by Aanand L. Rai. “Atrangi Re” is written by Himanshu Sharma and is billed as a cross-cultural love story.

–IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

dc/dpb

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleMiss India World Manasa Varanasi: Curiosity drove me to this contest
Next articleDeepika Padukone shares her 'weekend mood'
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Fashion and Lifestyle

Sara Ali Khan’s V-Day motto: Always remember to be your own ‘Bae’

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan has shared her Valentine's Day motto and urged everyone to always remember to be their own 'Bae'.
Read more
Feature

Celebrities’ social media fights are treated as news & amplified!

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Looks like the political scenario around us has become over-reactive. So much so that social media posts by celebrities are under constant scrutiny!
Read more
Fashion and Lifestyle

Vaani Kapoor’s mood is ‘wild, rare and messy’

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Vaani Kapoor shared photographs from a sunflower garden, wearing a floral printed long dress with minimal accessories & loose hair, the mood sure seems sunny
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Sonu Sood to distribute e-rickshaws, starts with his hometown Moga

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Feb 14 (IANS) Actor Sonu Sood has decided to distribute electronic rickshaws to those in need in different parts of the country. He...

Jacqueline on fitness programme launch: I hope it motivates many people

Matthew Lewis can fall into extreme bouts of laziness

Tiger Shroff reveals his 'first love'

James Corden opens up on adapting a healthier lifestyle

Ashley Judd injured in Congo, gets shifted to facility in South...

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021