Sara Ali Khan: My mother has gone through so much more than I have

By Glamsham Bureau
Mumbai, March 2: Bollywood’s gen-next star Sara Ali Khan has shared that there are days she does not feel positive, and that it is when her mother, veteran actress Amrita Singh, becomes key to all her solutions.

“There are days when I don’t feel positive. It’s normal. That is part and parcel of life but I think I have a great mother and I think she is the solution to all my problems. With a mother like that it is impossible to be any less than positive,” Sara, daughter of actors Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan, revealed.

The actress, whose last release was Coolie No 1 with Varun Dhawan on a digital platform, said that Amrita Singh has “gone through” a lot.

“I think she has gone through so much more than I have in her life and if she can walk the way she does with her head held as high as she does as her daughter, then I would be worthy of your compliment,” Sara said.

Sara will next be seen in Atrangi Re, co-starring Akshay Kumar, Dhanush and Nimrat Kaur, and directed by Aanand L Rai.

“Atrangi Re” is written by Himanshu Sharma and is billed as a cross-cultural love story.

