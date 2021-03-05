ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Sara Ali Khan’s quirky post for Iggy Potter

Sara Ali Khan on the occasion of her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan's birthday on Friday has penned a hilarious note

By Glamsham Bureau
Sara Ali Khan with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan
Mumbai, March 5: Actress Sara Ali Khan on the occasion of her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan‘s birthday on Friday has penned a hilarious note. She calls him Iggy Potter.

Sara posted a slew of photos on Instagram featuring the brother-sister duo, and a few throwback pictures from their childhood and vacations.

“Happy Birthday Iggy Potter 🎁🎂🍰🧁🐣🐥👫I promise to always make you the best coffee, stalk you to come with me to the beach, feed you with pyaar, irritate you always, force you to pose even as a new born, ensure you do countless swimming laps, make you lose at badminton, be the worst google maps navigator and tell the best knock knock jokes 🙌👏🤗,” Sara wrote alongside the images.

Sara will next be seen in “Atrangi Re”, co-starring Akshay Kumar, Dhanush and Nimrat Kaur, and directed by Aanand L. Rai.

“Atrangi Re” is written by Himanshu Sharma and is billed as a cross-cultural love story.

Source@saraalikhan95
