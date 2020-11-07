Sara Ali Khan pens Shayari, hopes it 'won’t be dismissed'

Advtg.

Mumbai, Nov 7 (IANS) Actress Sara Ali Khan was in a poetic mood on Saturday. She tried writing poetry that she has called Sara ki Shayari.

Sara, who has frequently revealed her poetic streak on social media over the lockdown months, has now shared a self-composition on Instagram, expressing anxiety over the possibility that her poem could be “dismissed” by readers.

The poem reads:

“Lift and Sit,

Turn and Twist

Having fun is the gist

Now I can cross this off my list

As Sara ki Shayari was thoroughly missed

Sorry guys I couldn’t resist

Hopefully my poem won’t be dismissed.”

Sara will feature alongside Varun Dhawan in the remake of the 1995 hit film “Coolie No. 1”, which starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the lead. The David Dhawan directorial is slated for a Christmas release on an OTT platform.

–IANS

abh/vnc