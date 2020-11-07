Advtg.
Bollywood News

Sara Ali Khan pens Shayari, hopes it 'won’t be dismissed'

By Glamsham Editorial
Advtg.

Mumbai, Nov 7 (IANS) Actress Sara Ali Khan was in a poetic mood on Saturday. She tried writing poetry that she has called Sara ki Shayari.

Sara, who has frequently revealed her poetic streak on social media over the lockdown months, has now shared a self-composition on Instagram, expressing anxiety over the possibility that her poem could be “dismissed” by readers.

The poem reads:

Advtg.

“Lift and Sit,

Turn and Twist

Having fun is the gist

Advtg.

Now I can cross this off my list

As Sara ki Shayari was thoroughly missed

Sorry guys I couldn’t resist

Advtg.

Hopefully my poem won’t be dismissed.”

Sara will feature alongside Varun Dhawan in the remake of the 1995 hit film “Coolie No. 1”, which starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the lead. The David Dhawan directorial is slated for a Christmas release on an OTT platform.

–IANS

abh/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleSunil Grover begins shoot for web series by Vikas Bahl
Next articleElli AvrRam tries out 'very tough and fun' aerial yoga

Related Articles

IPL

Struggling DC take on resurgent SRH (IPL Preview Qualifier 2)

IANS - 0
Abu Dhabi, Nov 7 (IANS/GloFans) SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) were not considered title contenders for much of the season but their recent performances indicate that...
Read more
IPL

RCB look to tweak team, waiting for IPL auction

IANS - 0
New Delhi, Nov 7 (IANS) Royal Challengers Bangalore, who finished fourth in the Indian Premier League (IPL), are hoping to grow the Indian core...
Read more
IPL

Holder still in reckoning for WI T20 team: coach Simmons

IANS - 0
Auckland, Nov 7 (IANS) West Indies coach Phil Simmons has said that Test captain Jason Holder is still in the reckoning for the international...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Sara Ali Khan pens Shayari, hopes it 'won’t be dismissed' 1

Vidya Balan's short film eligible for Oscar nomination

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 7 (IANS) Natkhat, starring and co-produced by Vidya Balan, has won top prize at the third edition of Best Of India Short...
Sara Ali Khan pens Shayari, hopes it 'won’t be dismissed' 2

Payal Ghosh on playing Madhubala: Current generation needs to know her...

Sara Ali Khan pens Shayari, hopes it 'won’t be dismissed' 3

Shilpa Shinde set for a royal avatar in new web series

Sara Ali Khan pens Shayari, hopes it 'won’t be dismissed' 4

Elli AvrRam tries out 'very tough and fun' aerial yoga

Sara Ali Khan pens Shayari, hopes it 'won’t be dismissed' 3

Sara Ali Khan pens Shayari, hopes it 'won’t be dismissed'

Sara Ali Khan pens Shayari, hopes it 'won’t be dismissed' 3

Sunil Grover begins shoot for web series by Vikas Bahl

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks