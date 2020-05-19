Sara Ali Khan shares throwback pictures from her graduation day

Advertisement

It’s Throwback Tuesday for actress Sara Ali Khan as she recalled her graduation from Columbia University four years ago on this day.

“19th May 2016…Sometimes this feels like a minute ago, and sometimes it feels like another lifetime.#columbia #university #graduation #almamater #4yearsold,” Sara Ali Khan posted on Instagram.

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan shares important insights about life amid lockdown

Advertisement

Along with the note, she uploaded a few pictures from her graduation ceremony.

She can be seen wearing a graduation cap and gown as she poses in front of her college in New York.

Advertisement

Sara Ali Khan followed her parents Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh into Bollywood acting after graduating from Columbia.

She made her debut in 2018 with Abhishek Kapoor’s “Kedarnath”. Later, she featured in “Simmba” and “Love Aaj Kal”.

Advertisement

Sara Ali Khan will next be in David Dhawan’s “Coolie No. 1” opposite Varun Dhawan.

The film is a remake of the 1995 hit of the same name, starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor.