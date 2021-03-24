ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Sara Ali Khan's mantra: Hakuna Matata

By Glamsham Bureau
Mumbai, March 24 (IANS) Sara Ali Khan flaunts toned figure in a white and neon ensemble on the beach in her new picture post on Instagram, and fans are thrilled.

In the image, Sara wears a white crop top and tiny shorts with neon pockets.

“Hakuna Matata — it means no worries,” Sara captioned the image.

Sara will next be seen in “Atrangi Re”, co-starring Akshay Kumar and Dhanush, and directed by Aanand L. Rai.

“Atrangi Re” is written by Himanshu Sharma and is billed as a cross-cultural love story.

–IANS

