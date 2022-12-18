Sara plays freedom fighter Usha Mehta in 'Ae Watan Mere Watan'

Mumbai, Dec 18 (IANS) Sara Ali Khan has wrapped up the shoot of her third film this year with ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’. Sara plays the role of the Mumbai-basd freedom fighter Usha Mehta in the movie.

Earlier in the year she was seen in the streaming movie ‘Atrangi Re’, and now she has completed the shoot of Laxman Utekar’s untitled next project and ‘Gaslight’ with Vikrant Massey.

The actress took to the stories section of her Instagram on Sunday, and dropped a bunch of pictures from the sets. She kept her fans updated as she shot a late night schedule for ‘Ae Watan, Mere Watan’ after her fashion show, eventually wrapping in the morning by 10:44 a.m. She shared another photo after the wrap, with her team.

Sharing a picture of the wrap-up cake which wrote: “It’s a wrap, Tune-in-to 42.34m”. She wrote on one of the pictures: “Ae Watan, Mere Watan”.

The actress has a packed slate for the next year with films belonging to different genre like Pawan Kriplani’s ‘Gaslight’ opposite Vikrant Massey, Laxman Utekar’s untitled next with Vicky Kaushal and the other being ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’.

Apart from all this, her new film ‘Metro: In Dino’ with Anurag Basu and Aditya Roy Kapoor, too, is in the pipeline.

