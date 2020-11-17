Advtg.
Bollywood News

Sara's royal pose with brother Ibrahim, mom Amrita in festive photo-op

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Nov 17 (IANS) Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan, her brother Ibrahim and their mother Amrita Singh looked every bit royal in a post that the young star has shared on Instagram.

In the image, Sara looks every bit the royal princess in a purple anarkali, while Ibrahim cuts a dapper frame in an ivory kurta-pyjama. Amrita looks stunning in a bright blue anarkali suit.

Sara captioned the image with evil eye, world, family and chick emojis.

On the acting front, Sara will next be seen in Coolie No. 1, co-starring Varun Dhawan and directed by Varun’s father David Dhawan.

The film is a remake of the Govinda-Karisma Kapoor original the director made in 1995. In the remake, Varun and Sara reprise the lead roles.

–IANS

dc/vnc

