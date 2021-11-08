Sarath Kumar to play key role in Vijay Milton's 'Mazhai Pidikaatha Manithan'

- Advertisement -

Chennai, Nov 8 (IANS) Actor Sarath Kumar will be playing an important role in director Vijay Milton’s upcoming film ‘Mazhai Pidikaatha Manithan’, which features actor and music director Vijay Antony in the lead.

Talking to IANS over phone, cinematographer and director Vijay Milton said, “If you have noticed, there is one fact that comes across again and again in my films and that is when simple people get suppressed to a point where they cannot take the oppression anymore, they exhibit a side of themselves that they haven’t showcased before. Interestingly, they themselves aren’t aware of this side to their personality. This point comes across in this story as well.”

“Mazhai Pidikaatha Manithan (Man who dislikes Rain) is about two individuals who are good friends. However, each of them lives by a different code. What happens when their codes put them on opposing teams is what the film is all about,” says the director, who points out that the film will be done and dusted by January next year.

Ask him why the strange title and he says it was to evoke the curiosity of the audiences. However, he also points out that it was also because of a character in the film that had something to do with disliking rain.

“Why he dislikes rain is something you will get to know when you watch the film. In fact, the story opens with this character coming in with a scar on his forehead. So, you know that he has a story behind him,” says the director as he signs off and hurries back to resume shooting.

–IANS

