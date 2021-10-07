- Advertisement -

Rising Sun Films headed by Producer Ronnie Lahiri has stood out from other production houses, with a diverse range from family entertainers like PIKU and Vicky Donor to delivering timeless masterpieces such as Gulabo Sitabo, PINK, October, Madras Café, and now the much awaited Sardar Udham (Starring Vicky Kaushal in the titular role) on 16th October.

Based on true events, Sardar Udham traces the story of Udham Singh, the man who shot Michael O’Dwyer in London to avenge the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

With the trailer going viral on its release, the visual masterpiece packs powerful dialogues and the recreation of pre-Independence events that seems to have come alive from history books. Most importantly, Sardar Udham is an important story from the annals of our Independence, which has been unexplored in cinema since the Oscar winning Gandhi.

One of the creative driving forces behind Sardar Udham, Producer Ronnie Lahiri speaks on importance of a well-researched story and the responsibility of producing content that creates conversations. “As a production house, we have always been independent of trends and have always been driven to present unique, thought provoking stories that remain with audiences eternally. We don’t prefer to follow what is the norm, RSF has always produced movies that speak to the fans, creating conversations outside the cinema halls as well.”

“We make films when we want to tell a story and make a movie around that story. Sardar Udham is extremely significant to not only us but for global audiences as well. We have a great social responsibility as our cinema reaches millions of impressionable minds, hence it is very important that what you communicate strikes meaningful conversations,” said Ronnie.

Premiering on Amazon Prime Video on 16th October, ‘Sardar Udham’ is directed by Shoojit Sircar and produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar. A Rising Sun Films & Kino Works Presentation.