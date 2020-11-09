Advtg.
Bollywood News

Sargun Mehta, Harrdy Sandhu feature in video of new sad song

By Glamsham Editorial
Sargun Mehta, Harrdy Sandhu feature in video of new sad song 1
Advtg.

Mumbai, Nov 9 (IANS) Actress Sargun Mehta has made an impact with her Punjabi projects, be it films or music videos. She now features in the video of a new tragic number.

Sargun features in singer Afsana Khan’s new song, “Titliaan”. She shares screen space with singer-actor Harrdy Sandhu in the video of the number penned by Jaani.

“Titliaan out now,” Sargun wrote on Instagram. A few days ago, Sargun shared that she got goosebumps after watching the song’s teaser.

Advtg.

Meanwhile, Sargun is currently shooting for “Qismat 2”, co-starring Ammy Virk. It will release in 2021.

Harrdy will be seen making his Bollywood debut in Kabir Khan’s sports drama “83”, which is based on India’s historic victory at the 1983 cricket World Cup. He will be seen as all-rounder Madan Lal who took all the important wickets in the finale match.

–IANS

Advtg.

sim/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleDeepika Padukone completes 13 years in Bollywood
Next articleGo local for Diwali, Bollywood urges fans
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Sargun Mehta, Harrdy Sandhu feature in video of new sad song 2

Rana Daggubati ventures into content creation

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 9 (IANS) Actor Rana Daggubati is venturing into content creation. He says this is a very exciting time to innovate, experiment and...
Sargun Mehta, Harrdy Sandhu feature in video of new sad song 3

Katrina Kaif shares her day out at the beach

Sargun Mehta, Harrdy Sandhu feature in video of new sad song 4

Shekhar Suman urges all to light diya in Sushant's memory on...

Sargun Mehta, Harrdy Sandhu feature in video of new sad song 5

Big B gets a special ‘colourful’ tribute from fan

Sargun Mehta, Harrdy Sandhu feature in video of new sad song 4

Yami Gautam: My job gives me opportunity to travel, explore places

Sargun Mehta, Harrdy Sandhu feature in video of new sad song 4

Akshay Kumar calls 'Laxmii' director Raghava Lawrence his 'constant guide'

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks