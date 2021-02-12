ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Satish Kaushik: Quintessential comedian has disappeared from Bollywood

Satish Kaushik feels with mainstream actors taking on the responsibility of pulling gags, concept of the quintessential comedian is fading away from Bollywood

By Glamsham Editorial
ADVERTISEMENT

Actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik feels with mainstream actors taking on the responsibility of pulling gags, the concept of the quintessential comedian is fading away from Bollywood.

“With mainstream actors pulling gags on the silver screen, the quintessential comedian has disappeared from Bollywood. With time, the journey of these stalwarts and their contribution to India Cinema has been long forgotten,” said Kaushik.

As an attempt to remind people of them, the actor has taken on the hosting duties for a comedy show that celebrates the legacy of comedians in Indian cinema. The show is titled “Comedy And Comedians With Satish Kaushik”.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s my sincere attempt to bring alive the journey of these actors and share my experience of working with a few of them,” he added.

The show aims to bring forth stories of various comedians of the classic era including Tun Tun, Mehmood and Johnny Walker among others. Satish Kaushik narrates instances of their journey as a comedian.

The new show, which is backed by Shemaroo, airs on Tata Sky Classic Cinema.  –ians/sug/vnc/rt

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleChloe Grace Moretz relies on exercise for mental clarity
Next articleAmber Heard: I don’t fit into a category easily
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Filmmaker Satish Kaushik lauds UP as ‘Kaagaz’ premiers

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Filmmaker Satish Kaushik, whose latest directorial venture 'Kaagaz' was premiered here, has said that "Uttar Pradesh is a great state in terms of shooting...
Read more
Review

Movie Review | KAAGAZ: Poignantly charming & uplifting tale of hope

Vishal Verma - 0
KAAGAZ movie review is here. The biographical drama based on the life and struggle of Lal Bihari, a farmer from a small village in...
Read more
News

What made Satish Kaushik return to direction after six years

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik has revealed why he chose to come back to direction after a gap of six years. Kaushik has helmed the Pankaj...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Kareena Kapoor Crysta IVF Redcliffe Lifesciences

Kareena Kapoor to endorse a fertility & pregnancy care brand

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Kareena Kapoor: While I have been lucky to conceive naturally, there are millions out there, who aren’t able to conceive naturally...

Abhay Deol feels Bandra Film Festival will help indie filmmakers

Why Gurmeet Choudhary is emotional about his new horror film 'The...

Jonita Gandhi: It's always fun working with Badshah

Parvin Dabas on reintroducing 'panja' professionally

Utsav Sarkar, Ayushi Gupta & Prasad Mali get set for ‘The...

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021