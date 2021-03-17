ADVERTISEMENT
This Eid John Abraham to clash with ‘Your Most Wanted Bhai’

Actor John Abraham posted to announce that his film Satyameva Jayate 2 will hit screens on May 13

By Glamsham Bureau
John Abraham in 'Satyameva Jayate 2' poster
Actor John Abraham posted to announce that his film Satyameva Jayate 2 will hit screens on May 13. Incidentally, it is the same day as Salman Khan‘s film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

John unveiled a new poster of the film Satyameva Jayate 2 casts John in a double role, and the poster shows the two avatars engaged in a fight.

“This EID it’s SATYA vs JAY as LADENGE iss SAAL, Dono BHARAT MAA KE LAAL! #SatyamevaJayate2 releasing this EID on 13th May 2021 divyakhoslakumar @milapzaveri @onlyemmay @madhubhojwani @nikkhiladvani #BhushanKumar #KrishanKumar @emmayentertainment @tseriesfilms @tseries.official #AAFilms @gautamikapoor @shaadrandhawa @sahilvaid24 @anupsoni3,” the actor wrote.

The action drama also features Manoj Bajpayee and Divya Khosla Kumar. The film has been directed by Milap Zaveri. Milap has written films such as Desi Boyz and Shootout At Wadala, which also starred John. Milap directed the actor in the film Satyameva Jayate in 2018.

The sequel was originally slated to release in October last year but got delayed due to the pandemic. The film has been produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar‘s T-Series and Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani‘s Emmay Entertainment.

