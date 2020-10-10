Advtg.
Sayani Gupta distributes sanitary pads at orphanage on birthday

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Oct 10 (IANS) Actress Sayani Gupta distributed sanitary pads at a city orphanage on her birthday. She says her goal is to reach safe organic sanitary pads to adolescent girls all over Mumbai, and then eventually India.

Sayani, who turned 35 on Friday, said: “We’re still a far from making affordable pads for women and it’s distressing to think that some of us use cheap alternatives because of lack of affordability… In fact it’s my goal to reach safe organic sanitary pads to girls all over Mumbai and then eventually India… It’s a relief to have people who want to make the world a slightly more liveable place and wants to help the underprivileged.”

The actor was careful to adhere to social distancing guidelines while distributing the sanitary pads.

Sayani has carved a niche with her performance in films like “Margarita With A Straw”, “Jolly LLB 2” and “Article 15”. She was recently seen in the OTT-released film, “Axone”, where she portrayed a 23-year-old Nepali girl from Manipur.

–IANS

dc/vnc

