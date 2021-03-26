ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

SC dismisses Priyanka Singh’s plea against Rhea Chakraborty’s plaint

The SC on Friday dismissed an appeal filed by Priyanka Singh, actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sister, challenging a Bombay High Court order

By Glamsham Bureau
Late Sushant Singh Rajpur
Late Sushant Singh Rajpur
ADVERTISEMENT

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed an appeal filed by Priyanka Singh, sister of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, challenging a Bombay High Court order refusing to quash the FIR filed against her by Mumbai Police following compliant from actor Rhea Chakraborty.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S.A. Bobde and comprising Justices A.S. Bopanna and V. Ramasubramanian said, “We are not inclined to entertain this petition.”

Senior advocate Vikas Singh, representing Singh, argued that the high court has overreached its power by examining allegations which were placed before the police through media reports.

ADVERTISEMENT

Singh’s plea said it is pertinent to note that Rhea’s entire case is based on media report which do not have any credibility as to the source or authenticity of such reports.

“Further, this court in Dr. B. Singh Versus Union of India [(2004) 3 SCC 363] has specifically held that media reports are not admissible in evidence, thus by no stretch of imagination it can be held that there is any case against petitioner,” said the plea.

Rhea, in her complaint on the basis of which the FIR was filed, had alleged that the sisters conspired with Tarun Kumar, a doctor, to obtain a false prescription for administering banned medicines to the late actor.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bombay High Court had observed that there was prima facie case found against Singh in the FIR lodged at the instance of Rhea. However, the high court quashed the proceedings against Sushant’s other sister Meetu Singh, who was also named as an accused in the FIR.

“This conduct of Respondent No. 1 (Maharashtra government) shows that present FIR was registered hurriedly on same day without any inquiry and smacks of malice and vengeance as Respondent (Rhea) is herself accused in case of death of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput filed by father of Petitioner in FIR No. 241 of 2020 at P.S. Rajiv Nagar at Patna,” added the plea.

The plea contended that it is also shocking that the high court had recorded observations against the Tarun Kumar, who is a senior cardiologist working in RML Hospital Delhi and was not present before the court in the proceedings.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is pertinent to mention that the prescription was provided in accordance with the MCI Regulations and Telemedicine Practice Guidelines and Telepsychiatry Operational Guidelines, where it is permitted to medical practitioner to prescribe medicine through teleconsultation and also through caregiver,” plea said.

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleSanya Malhotra gets nominated, Best Actress (Critics) category
Next article'Crash Bandicoot: On the Run' now available on iOS, Android
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Shweta Singh Kirti on ‘Chhichhore’ National Award: Wish you’re there

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Late Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti wishes the actor was around to witness 'Chhichhore' winning a National Award
Read more
News

Amitabh Bachchan makes people around him comfortable: 'Chehre' director

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 23 (IANS) Filmmaker Rumy Jafry, who directs Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi in the film "Chehre", feels both actors were apt for...
Read more
News

Sajid Nadiadwala dedicates 'Chhichhore' National Award win to Sushant Singh Rajput

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 22 (IANS) Chhichhore was declared the Best Hindi Film at the 67th National Film Awards on Monday, and producer Sajid Nadiadwala...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

'Kaise juda rahe' music video shot like a movie: Siddharth Gupta

Benedict Cumberbatch on starring in and producing 'The Mauritanian'

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
London, March 26 (IANS) English star Benedict Cumberbatch, who produces and stars in the upcoming film, "The Mauritanian", says he picked up the book...

National shooting meet postponed due to rising Corona cases

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 26 (IANS) The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) on Friday announced that it has postponed next month's National Championships....

England leg-spinner Rashid again traps Kohli

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Pune, March 26 (IANS) India captain Virat Kohli has been dismissed only four times in the seven limited-overs matches during England's ongoing tour...

Divyang Cricket League: Big wins for Satluj XI, Jhelum XI

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Chandigarh, March 26 (IANS) Satluj XI, Ravi XI, Silent Heroes, and Jhelum XI registered wins on the second and penultimate day of the...

India win 2 more gold in shooting World Cup (Round-up)

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 26 (IANS) Host India continued dominance of the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup, winning two more gold medals on...
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates