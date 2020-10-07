Advtg.
Home Bollywood News

SC to hear PIL for court-monitored CBI probe into Disha Salian’s death

By Glamsham Editorial
SC to hear PIL for court-monitored CBI probe into Disha Salian's death
Disha Salian
Advtg.

The Supreme Court on Thursday will hear a PIL seeking a court-monitored CBI probe into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput’s former manager Disha Salian, along with the agency’s probe into the death of the Bollywood actor, as both are “inter-linked”.

The PIL is listed for hearing before a bench headed by Chief Justice S.A. Bobde and comprising Justices A.S. Bopanna and V. Ramasubramanian.

The plea, filed by Puneet Kaur Dhanda through advocate Vineet Dhanda, has sought direction to Mumbai Police to place on record the detailed investigation report in the case, after it was reported that her case file is missing or has been deleted.

Advtg.

Dhanda has urged the top court if after perusal of the same, the court finds it unsatisfactory, then the matter may kindly be referred to Central Bureau of Investigation for further investigation.

Salian died on June 8 after falling off the 14th floor of a residential building (Regent Galaxy) in Mumbai’s Malad West. “A week later, on the morning of June 14, Sushant Singh Rajput allegedly died by suicide which creates suspicion,” said the plea.

The plea argued that Salian was in a relationship with actor Rohan Rai, who had appeared in some TV serials, and they were about to get married after the Covid-19 induced lockdown ended.

Advtg.

“According to a family statement given to Mumbai Police, the family was happy with the relationship. The couple was waiting for the lockdown to get over and wanted to get married immediately. Just before the lockdown, Disha and Rohan had brought 2 BHK flat in the Regent Galaxy building at Malad West…..”, added the plea.

The petitioner insisted that the deaths of Sushant and Salian are interconnected.

“The Bihar Police reached Malwani Police Station to seek details about Sushant’s ex-manager’s death. However, the Mumbai Police told Bihar Police that the description of her case has been ‘deleted by accident’ and cannot be retrieved. This is to be noted that the Mumbai Police investigating officer initially was ready to share the details of the case but things changed after he received a call,” the plea claimed.  –ians/ss/vd

Advtg.
Previous articleKartik Aaryan loses Table Tennis match
Next articlePonting talking to ICC about run penalty: Ashwin

Related Articles

News

Varun Dhawan's new picture is about 'all things lovely'

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Oct 8 (IANS) Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has shared a picture on Instagram of all things lovely. In the image, Varun looks dapper...
Read more
News

Malaika Arora gives 'midweek blues' a stylish twist

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Oct 8 (IANS) Malaika Arora is going through midweek blues, although with a stylish twist, going by her new Instagram post.In a new...
Read more
News

Zain Imam recalls being with Aftab Shivdasani night before the latter tested positive

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Oct 8 (IANS) Actor Zain Imam recalls spending time with Aftab Shivdasani the night before the latter tested Covid positive.The two actors share...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks