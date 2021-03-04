ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

'Scam 2003: The Curious Case Of Abdul Karim Telgi' coming soon on OTT

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, March 4 (IANS) Hansal Mehta’s hit series “Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story” is set to have a follow-up. The showmakers have announced the second installment of the series, titled “Scam 2003: The Curious Case of Abdul Karim Telgi”.

The new season will tell the story of the 2003 stamp paper scam and its perpetrator, late convicted Indian counterfeiter Abdul Karim Telgi. The script will be adapted from the Hindi book “Reporter Ki Diary” authored by journalist Sanjay Singh. Hansal Mehta returns to direct the show.

“I am delighted to be back with exploring yet another fascinating story following the immense success of ‘Scam 1992’. The new season of this franchise will focus on another riveting story that shook the country a few years ago — the stamp paper scam,” said Hansal Mehta.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Scam 1992 has helped established a solid ground for the ‘Scam’ franchise, where we aim to tell stories about various scams that our country has witnessed, the people behind it, their motivations and machination. The success of ‘Scam 1992’ endorsed our belief about the audience interest in such stories. We are extremely thrilled to announce ‘The Telgi Story’ as the next season. There is some great potential we see in this story,” said Sameer Nair, CEO, Applause Entertainment, who have produced the show in association with StudioNEXT.

The series will go on floors later this year and stream on SonyLIV.

–IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

ym/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleSobhita Dhulipala starts shooting for 'Made In Heaven' season 2
Next articleTara Sutaria creates monochrome magic in new photo-op
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Hansal Mehta lauds BMC efforts while dealing with Covid patients

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Filmmaker Hansal Mehta applauded the efforts of BMC while taking care of Covid patients in the city
Read more
News

Hansal Mehta congratulates ‘Nomadland’ for Golden Globe haul

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Filmmaker Hansal Mehta congratulates the makers of the film 'Nomadland'. The film won the award for Best Motion Picture
Read more
News

Now Apurva Asrani in the Hansal Mehta-Kangana Ranaut ‘Simran’ row

Glamsham Editorial - 0
National Award-winning film editor-writer Apurva Asrani took a dig at filmmaker Hansal Mehta & actress Kangana Ranaut by revisiting the Simran row.
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021