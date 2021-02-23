ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Scott Disick introduces teen girlfriend Amelia Hamlin to kids

By Glamsham Editorial
ADVERTISEMENT

Los Angeles, Feb 23 (IANS) Television personality Scott Disick reportedly introduced his girlfriend, teen model Amelia Hamlin, to his three children — Mason, Penelope and Reign — in Miami. Scott shares custody of the children with ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian.

“Mason, Penelope and Reign Disick were seated between Hamlin and their dad, and were all acting upbeat, laughing and enjoying the sugar-rush. Scott and Amelia were super sweet and playful with all of the kids,” a source told Page Six.

Disick, 37, started dating Hamlin, 19, six months after ending his affair with model Sofia Richie. Amelia Hamlin is the daughter of reality TV star Lisa Rinna and actor Harry Hamlin.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Kourteny Kardashian is now officially in a relationship with Travis Barker.

–IANS

ym/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleKate Winslet thought she died during 'Avatar 2' underwater sequence
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Kate Winslet thought she died during 'Avatar 2' underwater sequence

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Los Angeles, Feb 23 (IANS) Actress Kate Winslet had to shoot a seven-minute underwater sequence for James Camerons much-hyped upcoming Avatar 2, and she...
Amrita Puri with Sushant Singh Rajput

For Amrita Puri getting the Aamdavadi accent right was tough

Somy Ali

Somy Ali: I witnessed domestic violence at home

Triptii Dimri recalls Karan Johar's advice

Tripti Dimri recalls Karan Johar’s advice

Aahana Kumra and Anupam Kher

Aahana Kumra: Working with Anupam Kher an enriching experience

Kriti Sanon with 'Bachchan Pandey' Akshay Kumar

Kriti Sanon shares an unseen pic with ‘Bachchan Pandey’

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021