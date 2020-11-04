Advtg.
Bollywood News

Second Taj International Film Festival from Nov 6

By Glamsham Editorial
Second Taj International Film Festival from Nov 6 1
Advtg.

Agra, Nov 4 (IANS) The second edition of the three-day ‘Global Taj International Film Festival’ is set to begin in Agra this Friday at the Jubilee Hall of Agra University. Entries from 10 countries will be screened, including a large number of independent works by local filmmakers.

The members of the film fraternity congregating in Agra for the festival will discuss the viability of the Film City coming up at Greater Noida. The Uttar Pradesh government has already acquired the land and major plans are in the pipeline to lure Bollywood film producers, said members of the Festival’s Organising Committee.

Festival Director Suraj Tiwari told IANS, “Despite the limitations imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic, we are going ahead with the event taking all necessary precautions. Films from 10 countries will be screened during the three-day festival. Films promoting messages highlighting social issues are being given prominence. Apart from feature films, short films, documentaries, animation films and music videos will be screened.”

Advtg.

The film festival is supported by the KMI Hindi Institute of Agra University. Institute Director Pradeep Shridhar said, “Talks by specialists and workshops for film buffs with ‘Question and Answer’ (Q&A) sessions with film directors, critics and technicians will be added attractions of the festival.”

Tiwari told IANS that most people knew about film industry pioneer Dadasaheb Phalke but very few know anything about his wife Saraswati Phalke, who was the first woman technician in India. To recognise her contribution we have instituted an award in her name. This will be awarded to a female film technician.

The three-day festival will be attended by producers, directors, representatives from various production houses, writers, and artists from India and abroad. The shooting locations in Agra and nearby areas will also be showcased. Vipin Goje’s cinematography workshop and Masters’ Talk Show will be moderated by film critic Mahesh Dhakad.

Advtg.

The festival organisers said the opening ceremony would be attended by several prominent people from the industry. The jury comprises of Vinod Ganatare, Aakash Aaditya Lama, Jitendra Sharma, actress Putul Gupta and actor Umesh Bajpayee.

–IANS

bk/khz/bg

Advtg.
Previous articleJustin Timberlake’s surprise Zoom call leaves Joe Biden volunteers screaming with joy
Next articleHow Ayushmann wished wife Tahira on Karwa Chauth

Related Articles

IPL

Emirates board began IPL preparations in May: ECB secy (IANS Interview)

IANS - 0
By Qaiser Mohammad AliNew Delhi, Nov 4 (IANS) The Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) began preparations for the Indian Premier League (IPL) as early as...
Read more
News

Maharashtra cinema theatres to reopen from Nov 5 with 50% occupancy

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 4 (IANS) The Maharashtra government has given permission to reopen cinema halls and multiplexes in the state outside containment zones, after an...
Read more
News

How Ayushmann wished wife Tahira on Karwa Chauth

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Chandigarh, Nov 4 (IANS) Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who is currently busy shooting in Chandigarh for his new film, took out a moment to wish...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Second Taj International Film Festival from Nov 6 2

Emirates board began IPL preparations in May: ECB secy (IANS Interview)

IANS - 0
By Qaiser Mohammad AliNew Delhi, Nov 4 (IANS) The Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) began preparations for the Indian Premier League (IPL) as early as...
Indian Premier League - IPL 2020

Delhi face reigning champs Mumbai (Preview IPL Qualifier 1)

Second Taj International Film Festival from Nov 6 3

Velocity win toss, choose to bowl against Supernovas

Second Taj International Film Festival from Nov 6 4

Mira Rajput's Karwa Chauth confession to Shahid: Love you but also...

Second Taj International Film Festival from Nov 6 4

Kris Jenner raves about Rob Kardashian's parenting skills

Second Taj International Film Festival from Nov 6 4

Priyanka Chopra celebrates 20 years of Miss World win and film...

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks