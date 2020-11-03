Advtg.
Bollywood News

Mumbai Police issues fresh summons to Kangana Ranaut, sister.

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai Police issues fresh summons to Kangana Ranaut, sister.
Rangoli Chandel and Kangana Ranaut in an instagram post
Advtg.

The Mumbai Police on Tuesday issued fresh summons to Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel to appear for investigations next week, officials said.

While Kangana has been called on November 9, Rangoli has to appear on November 10 before the Bandra Police, said lawyer Ravish Zamindar.

These are the second summons to the sisters after they remained absent on October 26-27 for probe in a first information report lodged against them which includes sedition charges, he said.

Advtg.

To the reason for skipping the previous summons, their lawyer had sent a letter to Bandra Police seeking a postponement as the sisters were busy with their brother’s wedding then, according to Zamindar.

“Among the charges include Indian Penal Code Sec. 124-A (sedition)…besides spreading communal hatred and falsehoods. The police have already recorded the statement of the complainant, Munawwarali Sahil A. Sayyed in this connection last month,” his lawyer Zamindar told IANS.

The sisters have been directed to come to Bandra Police Station on November 9-10, nearly three weeks after the Bandra Metropolitan Magistrate J.Y. Ghule took cognisance of Sayyed’s complaint and ordered an FIR to be registered against the siblings on October 17.

Advtg.

A Bollywood casting director and fitness trainer, Sayyed had accused Kangana and Rangoli of defaming the film industry, portraying the people working in it in a bad light with claims of nepotism, drug addiction, communal bias, attempting to drive a wedge between artistes of different communities, calling them murderers, insulting religions, etc, on the social media and through public statements.

In his complaint, he also charged the Ranaut sisters of seeking to create a Hindu-Muslim divide through objectionable comments, citing Rangoli’s “make the mullas and secular media stand in line and shoot them down; the history may call us Nazis, who cares” remarks.  –ians/qn/in

Advtg.
Previous articleJustin Bieber gets candid about his ‘really, really suicidal’ past in new documentary
Next articleAmazon Prime Video’s Bheemasena Nalamaharaja becomes highly acclaimed and successful Kannada film of 2020

Related Articles

News

Kangana says she misses horseback riding in Mumbai

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 2 (IANS) Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut says the one thing she misses the most about Mumbai is horseback riding every other morning.Kangana...
Read more
News

Kangana Ranaut longs for love in new poem 'Aasman'

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 1 (IANS) Actress Kangana Ranaut has revealed her inner poet yet again and penned a poem about love and longing for summer.The...
Read more
News

Kangana reacts to report claiming 'Mirzapur 2' inspired Nikita's culprit

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Oct 31 (IANS) Actress Kangana Ranaut on Saturday reacted to a news piece claiming Tausif, the main accused in Nikita Tomar murder case,...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Mumbai Police issues fresh summons to Kangana Ranaut, sister. 1

Shah Rukh humbled to be on biggest, tallest screen in the...

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 3 (IANS) Superstar Shah Rukh Khan got a special tribute on the iconic tower Burj Khalifa on his birthday. The Bollywood star...
Mumbai Police issues fresh summons to Kangana Ranaut, sister. 2

Akshay, Kriti to start shooting for Bachchan Pandey in January

Mumbai Police issues fresh summons to Kangana Ranaut, sister. 3

Karva Chauth: Male TV actors to go on fasting too

Mumbai Police issues fresh summons to Kangana Ranaut, sister. 4

Lady Gaga opens up on broken engagement with Taylor Kinney

Mumbai Police issues fresh summons to Kangana Ranaut, sister. 3

Bigg Boss 14: Gauahar Khan calls Eijaz Khan a dictator

Mumbai Police issues fresh summons to Kangana Ranaut, sister. 3

Inspired by watching 'Sarabjit', he helps stranded Indians return home

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks