Sedition charges against Lakshadweep filmmaker Ayesha Sulthana

Adv.

Kochi, June 11 (IANS) The Kavaratti Police has served a notice to leading Lakshadweep film personality Ayesha Sulthana to appear before it on June 20, in connection with her remarks made on a Malayalam TV channel about the spread of Covid in the island.

This unfolds amid the already prevailing local sentiments against the new Lakshadweep administrator Praful Khoda Patel.

The notice that has been served on Sulthana by Sub Inspector Ameer Bin Mohammed contains charges under 124 A and 153 B of the CrPC, both of which are non-bailable offences.

Adv.

The complaint was registered by Lakshadweep BJP’s unit president Abdul Khader following the TV channel debate on June 7, where she had alleged that the ‘Centre used biological weapons for the spread of Covid in Lakshadweep, which according to the complainant as anti-national.

Sulthana who hails from Chelath Island in Lakshadweep is based here and besides being a model, she has worked in numerous films in Malayalam.

Ever since the new administrator took charge, the Congress and the ruling Left, here have been up in arms and have alleged that Patel is trying to implement the Sangh parivar agenda in the otherwise calm and peace loving island.

Adv.

The Kerala Assembly earlier this month also saw an unanimous resolution being passed in the demanding the removal of Patel.

Just the other day the island administrators following a protest was forced to withdraw an order which said that in all the fishing boats that venture out for fishing in the island will have a security official.

On Monday, the entire island was on a day long hunger strike by remaining in their homes and was fasting demanding the removal of Patel.

Adv.

–IANS

sg/in