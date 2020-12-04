Seema Khan is all hearts for Jacqueline Fernandez!

Netflix’s recently released, Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives have given us a sneak peek into the entertaining and sassy lives of four beautiful ladies, Neelam Kothari, Bhavana Pandey, Maheep Kapoor and Seema Khan! While they indulge in fun and banter their motto is also to work hard and flourish in what they do!
Seema Khan is an adept designer and her label has been every celebrity’s personal favourite. For her 2020 Bridal collection, she collaborated with none other than the super glamorous, Jacqueline Fernandez. Well, her candid candor captures our hearts too!
Talking about this, Seema Khan said, “I was super nervous and needed this to be perfect. I needed someone big to shoot it and who better than Jacqueline Fernandez. I am a huge fan of hers and she is such a sweetheart. She put me at ease and I love her personality.”
Moreover, Seema had no qualms in seeking Instagram tips from the social media queen, Jacqueline Fernandez and indeed enjoyed working with the beauty!