Sehban Azim: Help doctors by staying indoors

Mumbai, July 1 (IANS) Television actor Sehban Azim, on the occasion of National Doctor’s Day on Thursday, urged people to help the medical fraternity by being responsible and staying indoors amidst the pandemic.

“Doctors are often given a god-like status in our country, and I think we all know the reason why. There’s no better time than now to take a minute to acknowledge and appreciate the efforts of all the doctors, who have been selflessly attending to the needs of their patients across the world. Doctors didn’t have to risk their own lives to save others but that’s what it has come to today. In fact, even the nurses, paramedics and all the frontline workers are in a tough war against Covid-19,” he said.

“They know the true value of the profession that that they have chosen and have been working hard to abide by it. We all are very grateful and appreciate the efforts that have been put into helping people survive this pandemic. As citizens, I think we all must be a bit more responsible and help the doctors by staying at home, wearing masks and maintaining social distancing during this pandemic,” added Sehban, who plays Malhar in the Zee TV show “Tujhse Hai Raabta”.

