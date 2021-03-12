ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Why Shaan doesn’t feature in ‘Tu jo haan kahe toh haan’?

Singer Shaan mostly features in his music videos but he has made an exception this time for his latest track

By Glamsham Bureau
Shaan
Shaan
ADVERTISEMENT

Singer Shaan mostly features in his music videos but he has made an exception this time for his latest track Tu jo haan kahe toh haan, which he dropped on Friday.

“‘Tu jo haan kahe toh haan’ will have to be one of the most catchy tracks I have curated so far. It’s also got this happy vibe, which I think should be quite infectious. I stayed away from featuring on the video since the target audience is a much younger generation and, for obvious reasons, with me featuring in the video they may not relate to the song,” said Shaan.

Shaan has featured in most his popular non-film tracks such as “Bhool ja”, “Tanha Dil”, and “Love-ology”.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Tu jo haan kahe toh haan” features Adnan Khan and Rehmat Rattan.

“With the young, energetic and goodlooking cast of Rehmat Rattan and Adnan Khan, the song gets that added vibrancy. I’m excited to see how the song is received,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleKatrina Kaif quotes Leo Tolstoy
Next articleThe Weeknd to boycott Grammy Awards in future
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Shaan: People have stopped listening to film songs

Glamsham Bureau - 0
People no longer listen to film songs, feels Shaan, who has done playback duty in Bollywood for over a couple of decades
Read more
News

How ‘Dil Chahta Hai’ broke a jinx for Shaan

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Singer Shaan has opened up on why Dil Chahta Hai will always be special for him.
Read more
News

Shaan’s son Shubh Mukherji releases ‘Mere Samne Wali Khidki Mein’

Glamsham Editorial - 0
The budding vocalist Shubh Mukherji brings an old hit to life during the month of love
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021