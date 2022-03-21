- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

'Shabaash Mithu' teaser sets the tone for a thrilling biopic

By Glamsham Bureau
- Advertisement -

The teaser of the sports biopic ‘Shabaash Mithu’ starring Taapsee Pannu in the lead role was released on Monday.

The film is based on the life of Mithali Raj, the skipper of the Indian women’s cricket team, who is known as the game changer of cricket in India.

- Advertisement -

The teaser showcases the achievements of the Mithali in the gentleman’s game with a final shot of Pannu’s character’s eyes peeled on an incoming delivery.

The film, which has been shot across domestic and international locations, follows the life, the highs and lows, setbacks, and moments of euphoria that define the legend of Mithali.

- Advertisement -

‘Shabaash Mithu’, which also stars Vijay Raaz in a key role, has been directed by Srijit Mukherji under Viacom18 Studios with a script by Priya Aven and Ajit Andhare serving as the creative producer.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleJared Leto urges people to be 'thankful' for Marvel films
Next articleAnkita Lokhande full of beans on the launch of 'Pavitra Rishta 2.0'
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Tejasswi Prakash Wayangankar

Nora Fatehi

Sidharth Shukla

Karan Kundrra

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -

OTT REVIEWS

TECHNOLOGY

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,058,236FansLike
50,343FollowersFollow
6,858FollowersFollow
59,578FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US