Shabana Azmi finds ‘lovely’ Emma dreadful!

Shabana Azmi will be seen sharing screen-space with Emma Thompson in the upcoming film ‘What Love Got To Do With It?’. The Hindi film star spilled the beans about how “dreadful” the Oscar winning-actress is at playing a game of dumb charades.

Speaking about working with Thompson, Shabana said: “I absolutely love her and she turned out to be all that and more. I mean somebody who is such a damn good actor. She is so funny and has a very funny part in the film.”

The veteran actress added: “She came and met me at home and it was really nice of her. We had lots of fun together.”

The 70-year-old actress, who has been feted with a Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan, also shared a hilarious secret about the Hollywood star.

“And let me, let you into a secret for all the oscar winning performances she has given – Emma Thompson is dreadful at playing dumb charades,” Shabana said with a laugh.

“I used to tell Emma ‘Please I want to take back all your Oscars’. She plays dumb charades so badly because I have a thing of dumb charades, whichever set I am on, I have to play dumb charades and she would do such funny things, I can’t tell you,” she added.

Shabana says she is still in touch with Thompson.

“I absolutely love her and I am in contact with her even now,” Shabana concluded.

The title of their upcoming film seems to ring a bell as “What’s Love Got to Do With It?” is a famous number sung by Tina Turner.

The film is expected to be a cross-cultural rom-com.

‘What’s Love Got to Do With It?’ is helmed by Shekhar Kapur, who has previously directed Shabana in the 1983 film ‘Masoom’.

The screenplay is written by Jemima Khan, former wife of Imran Khan, the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

The upcoming film also stars ‘Cinderella’ actress Lily James, Pakistani, English and Scottish descent actor Shazad Latif among many others.

Shabana is currently seen on ‘The Empire’.

Directed by Mitakshara Kumar and produced by Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani, ‘The Empire’ Astreams on Disney+ Hotstar.