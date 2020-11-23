Shaggy wants to get off his devices

Advtg.

Los Angeles, Nov 23 (IANS) Popular singer Shaggy is done with social media, and says he got to learn to get off his devices in 2021.

The 52-year-old rediscovered his love of cooking amid the Covid pandemic, and now he is keen to detach himself from social media, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

“I’m always learning. When you stop being a student, you’ve accepted defeat. I learned a lot about my family. As I’m always touring, I worried that when I came back home they were going to be dealing with a stranger, but I ended up loving my time with my wife and children,” said Shaggy.

“I got back into cooking and things didn’t seem as superficial as they did before. Now I’ve got to learn next year to get off my devices – you scroll through social media for your news and it’s just bad anyway, which just brings you anxiety and puts you in depression,” he added.

In 2018, Shaggy had collaborated with musician Sting on an album called “44/876”.

“Sting and I make music regularly, even though we might not put stuff out right away. Just this week, he sent me some vocals he wants me to remix,” said Shaggy.

“He’s like the brother I never knew I needed, and has helped my confidence a lot because he’s pushed me to do things I never thought I could,” he added.

–IANS

nn/vnc