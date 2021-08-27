Shah Rukh Khan, Farah Khan recreate ‘Main Hoon Na’ moment

- Advertisement -

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan and filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan have treated their fans by performing on the title track of their film “Main Hoon Na”.

Farah posted a video on Instagram, where the two are seen swaying on the track. In the end of the clip, the filmmaker is seen giving a peck on Shah Rukh’s cheek.

Alongside the video, Farah wrote: “With my Most favourite… one and only @iamsrk there’s No1 like you.. #mainhoonna#farahkefundays”

The video, which currently has 81.8K views, made actor Ranveer Singh’s “heart melt” as he dropped several heart emojis.

He also wrote: “ohhhhhhhhhhhh heart Melt !!”

Actor Riteish Deshmukh said: “All time favourite.”

“Main Hoon Na” marked the directorial debut of Farah in 2004. It also stars Zayed Khan, Sushmita Sen, Amrita Rao and Suniel Shetty.

After “Main Hoon Na”, Shah Rukh and Farah collaborated for films such as “Om Shanti Om” and “Happy New Year”.