ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Shah Rukh Khan find these celebrations repetitive

Shah Rukh Khan finds the idea of celebrating a film completing certain years of its release date repetitive; celebrates 11 years of 'My Name Is Khan'!

By Glamsham Editorial
Shah Rukh Khan at the Billiards / Snooker table
Shah Rukh Khan at the Billiards table (photo credit: instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan finds the idea of celebrating a film completing certain years of its release date on social media repetitive. Despite that he chose to celebrate his film “My Name Is Khan” completing 11 years of its release date on Friday.

Shah Rukh Khan took to social media to express his mind on Friday, which incidentally marks 11 years of the release date of his film “My Name Is Khan”.

“Find celebrating ‘X’ number of yrs of a film on social media repetitive, as its become more like a yearly birthday wish rather than a milestone. But just saw #11YearsOfMyNameIsKhan and felt like saying, I think everybody involved with the film did a very fine job of it,” SRK tweeted on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“My Name Is Khan”, released on February 12 2010, is a Karan Johar film that narrates a love story against the backdrop of discrimination on the basis of religion and race. The film offers viewers the most popular Bollywood pair of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol.

Reacting to Shah Rukh’s tweet, fans also expressed how close the film is to their hearts and how much they loved SRK’s performance in it.

“Yesss #11YearsOfMyNameIsKhan. This is extraordinary movie. And only a legend like you can play a character like Rizwan,” commented a fan.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Celebrating the classic MNIK makes us so much happy, khan saab. It is just love! #11YearsOfMyNameIsKhan,” expressed another fan.  –ians/abh/rt

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleSamsung's 1st 2021 Galaxy A smartphone in India next week
Next articleAdam Levine flaunts fit body in shirtless workout session
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Kajol wants calorie refund!

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Bollywood actress Kajol has shared a hilarious message that she would want a calorie refund for things that did not taste good
Read more
Technology

J&K joins hands with UK space agency's project

IANS - 0
Jammu, Feb 12 (IANS) The union territory of Jammu and Kashmir is joining hands with a UK-based Space Agency for a project on...
Read more
News

Kajol is looking for a cash cow!

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Feb 11 (IANS) Bollywood actress Kajol is known for her sarcasm and sense of humour. On Thursday, she shared a hilarious post on...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Kareena Kapoor Crysta IVF Redcliffe Lifesciences

Kareena Kapoor to endorse a fertility & pregnancy care brand

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Kareena Kapoor: While I have been lucky to conceive naturally, there are millions out there, who aren’t able to conceive naturally...

Abhay Deol feels Bandra Film Festival will help indie filmmakers

Why Gurmeet Choudhary is emotional about his new horror film 'The...

Jonita Gandhi: It's always fun working with Badshah

Parvin Dabas on reintroducing 'panja' professionally

Utsav Sarkar, Ayushi Gupta & Prasad Mali get set for ‘The...

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021