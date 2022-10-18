scorecardresearch
Shah Rukh Khan kisses AbRam Khan, honours him with gold medal for winning Taekwondo tournament

Shah Rukh Khan recently attended a sporting event where his youngest son AbRam won the Taekwondo championship.

By Glamsham Bureau
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan recently attended a sporting event where his youngest son AbRam won the Taekwondo championship.

SRK was seen hugging and kissing AbRam. The superstar honoured the young one by joining him at the dais. In the pictures shared by SRK’s fan club on social media, the ‘Main Hoon Na’ actor can be seen putting a gold medal around AbRam’s neck and showering love on him. Another picture shows AbRam giving a peck on SRK’s cheeks.

SRK’s wife Gauri, their elder son Aryan and daughter Suhana also joined him and AbRam. The tournament, which was held in Mumbai, was a star-studded affair as Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Karisma Kapoor were also at the event to support their respective kids.

On the work front, SRK has three big films in the pipeline, ‘Pathaan’ with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, ‘Jawan’ with Nayanthara and the Rajkumar Hirani directorial ‘Dunki’ in which he will share the screen with Taapsee Pannu.

