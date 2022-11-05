scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
BollywoodNews

Shah Rukh Khan: One has to believe that good will always outweigh the bad

By Glamsham Bureau
Shah Rukh Khan: One has to believe that good will always outweigh the bad
Shah Rukh Khan

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has shared the mantra he practices for the problems he has faced till now. Shah Rukh, on Saturday afternoon, treated his fans with a question and answer session, where a fan asked him about what motivates him to overcome the problems he has faced so far.

“One has to believe that good will always outweigh the bad.”

Another user asked him about “coming back on screen” after so long with ‘Pathaan’.

Shah Rukh replied: “It’s like coming back home.”

‘Pathaan’ presents the story of an Indian spy who can get into any system or circle given his stealth and chameleon abilities to merge with the world that he resides in.

The film is the first of SRK’s three films after a hiatus of over four years for the actor. Earlier, he was seen in the 2018 movie ‘Zero’ which tanked badly at the box-office.

‘Pathaan’, produced by India’s premier studio conglomerate Yash Raj Films, will drop in theatres on January 25, 2023.

Previous article
Katrina, Siddhant, Ishaan-starrer 'Phone Bhoot' collects Rs 2.05 crores on Day 1
Next article
Samsung Galaxy S10 gets new update with improved camera, Bluetooth
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Shehnaaz Gill

Avika Gor

Malavika Mohanan

Kajal Aggarwal

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US