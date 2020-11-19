Advtg.
Shah Rukh Khan sports a new look for his upcoming film?

Shah Rukh Khan spotted at Yash Raj in new look. The pictures show the actor, sporting a long mane of hair, arriving at Yash Raj Studios in Andheri.

By Glamsham Editorial
Bollywood King Shah Rukh Khan spotted at Yash Raj in new look. The pictures show the actor, sporting a long mane of hair, arriving at Yash Raj Studios in Andheri. He was wearing sunglasses as he stepped out of a car. 

Now, fans of the actor, who are excited to seem him back in action, are eagerly waiting for him to make an official announcement about the project.

Leading to speculations around a rugged look in his upcoming film, Pathan. While no official confirmation has been made yet about Pathan. The film will mark Shah Rukh’s return to the big screen after the Zero, which also starred Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.

The actor is also rumoured to be in talks with directors Rajkumar Hirani and Atlee for their upcoming projects. This marks the first collaboration between Shah Rukh and Siddharth, whose last film, War, became a blockbuster. He has starred opposite Deepika in films such as Om Shanti Om, Happy New Year, and Chennai Express.

