Shah Rukh Khan pays obeisance at Mata Vaishno Devi shrine

Shah Rukh Khan on Monday paid obeisance at the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in J&K's Reasi district.

By Glamsham Bureau

Bollywood superstar, Shah Rukh Khan on Monday paid obeisance at the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in J&K’s Reasi district. Shrine officials said that the superstar was at the shrine around 11.30 a.m. “He prayed at the shrine before returning,” an official said.

A short video clip showing King Khan dressed in black jacket with a hood and surrounded by his security guards and local policemen moving towards the Shrine Bhawan is doing the rounds on the social media today.

Earlier this month, Shah Rukh performed the Umrah in Mecca before wrapping up his shooting schedule for his film “Dunki” in Saudi Arabia.

In his next release, “Pathaan”, a Yash Raj Films action packed thriller, he stars alongside with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

“Pathaan” is scheduled to be released on January 25 next year.

