Advertisement

Shah Rukh Khan treated his fans to a special musical number during Sunday’s I for India online concert, held in support of frontline workers during the coronavirus pandemic. Shah Rukh Khan amazed his fans by giving a live singing performance.

Shah Rukh Khan was accompanied by his son AbRam Khan which caught the attention of fans. This Jodi was superhit it was a treat watching them perform in a live musical.

Also Read: When Ozil invited Shah Rukh Khan

Advertisement

Shah Rukh Khan shared a video on his Twitter and captioned, “Extremely grateful to #IforIndia, @Its_Badshah & @cacklerraj for music, lyrics & for working overnight. Thanks Sunil for the edit. All so that I could sing. Ab bhai,lockdown mein mujhe gaate hue bhi jhelna padhega. AbRam is saying ‘papa enough now!’ Par Sab Sahi Ho Jaayega!”

In the video, Shah Rukh Khan said, “Everybody who knows me knows that I cannot sing to save my life. So thank you for taking a chance on me, everybody. But that’s what life is about, it’s about good chances, hope, kindness and compassion and that’s what we are here to do on this platform to share love and compassion in whatever way we can,”

Advertisement

Shah Rukh Khan performs the song at his home, and is joined by AbRam. The two dance together, and Shah Rukh gives AbRam a hug and kiss.

The actor performed a special version of the song Bella Ciao from Money Heist, composed by rapper Badshah and written by Sainee Raj.

Advertisement

AbRam in the end also said, “papa enough now!’ which is so cute.

Check out Shah Rukh Khan and AbRam Khan’s performance below:

Extremely grateful to #IforIndia, @Its_Badshah & @cacklerraj for music, lyrics & for working overnight. Thanks Sunil for the edit. All so that I could sing. Ab bhai,lockdown mein mujhe gaate hue bhi jhelna padhega. AbRam is saying 'papa enough now!’ Par Sab Sahi Ho Jaayega! pic.twitter.com/T7eLzBuC9Q — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 3, 2020

Other actors who took part in IFORINDIA concert. Have a look below:

Madhuri Dixit Singing : 100%

Acting : 100%

Dancing : 100%,

caring about her fans: 110%!! you great @MadhuriDixit ❤️ #IforIndia pic.twitter.com/JO6tlwnqSW — Madhuri Dixit's Quotes (@MadhuriQuote) May 3, 2020