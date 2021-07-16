Shah Rukh Khan reviews Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Toofaan’

Adv.

The much-awaited and anticipated sports-drama of the year, Toofaan premiered today on Amazon Prime Video. The film stars Farhan Akhtar, Mrunal Thakur and Paresh Rawal in lead roles and encapsulates the intriguing journey of Aziz Ali – the boxer, essayed by Farhan Akhtar from Dongri to the boxing ring with a passion to fight and strong backing of love.

Not only the netizens, now even the Badhshah of Bollywood, Shahrukh Khan is mighty impressed by the film. SRK took to his twitter to shower love on actor Paresh Rawal, Farhan Aktar and Director Rakyesh Om Prakash Mehra.

He shared,

Wish my friends @FarOutAkhtar @RakeyshOmMehra the best for their labour of love. I had the privilege to see it a few days back. Extremely fine performances by

@SirPareshRawal (wow!) @mohanagashe @mrunal0801@hussainthelal My review: we shld all try & make more films like Toofaan“

The film stars Farhan Akhtar, alongside Mrunal Thakur, Paresh Rawal, Supriya Pathak Shah and Hussain Dalal in pivotal roles and is directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra.

Toofaan is presented by Amazon Prime Video in association with Excel Entertainment and ROMP Pictures. Toofaan is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment and ROMP Pictures.