Shah Rukh Khan wishes parents the most beautiful moments

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan took to social media on Sunday to share an adorable message dedicated to parents on the occasion of Father’s Day.

“Happy Fathers Day to all fathers. Here’s wishing all parents the most beautiful moments and memories with their ‘lil naughty munchkins’,” Shah Rukh Khan tweeted on Sunday evening.

Commenting on his tweet, fans showered the actor with their love and appreciation.

“Happy Father’s Day to you too, Shah. Dads mean a lot, they’re like an endless source of love and understanding…our best friends. Your children and you are so lucky to have each other. Enjoy your Sunday with much fun, laughter and creating more beautiful moments together,” commented a fan.

“Being one now you know, Fathers are always with their munchkins. Abbu bhi hamesha apke saath hai, hes watching you & so proud to see his little boy becoming so responsible to be as good father like him…” shared another fan.

Just a day ago, Shah Rukh had taken to social media to mourn the demise of athletics legend Milkha Singh.

“The Flying Sikh may no longer be with us in person but his presence will always be felt and his legacy will remain unmatched… An inspiration to me… an inspiration to millions. Rest in Peace Milkha Singh sir…” the actor tweeted.