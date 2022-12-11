Shah Rukh Khan’s first look in Pathaan’s ‘Besharam Rang’ song revealed

Producer Aditya Chopra and director Siddharth Anand are set to unveil the first song of Pathaan, Besharam Rang, tomorrow at 11 am! The team has decided to pique the excitement around the song by releasing the first look of Shah Rukh Khan in the song which was yet kept under wraps!

Shah Rukh Khan, who plays a gun-toting spy with a license to kill in Pathaan, is presented as the king of cool in Besharam Rang!

Siddharth says, “Shah Rukh Khan has for long been the king of cool on the big screen and he is back being his effortless best in Pathaan’s first song Besharam Rang. We had Shah Rukh Khan looking like a million bucks in the coastal cities of Spain for the song and he has worked his magic on camera.”

YRF recently released two stills of a ravishingly hot Deepika Padukone from the song in which she wore a golden one-piece bikini and in the second she was seen wearing a yellow bikini! Her images set the internet on fire and the anticipation of the song is sky high. Now, Shah Rukh Khan’s image is set to create a frenzy like never before among the fans and audiences.

Siddharth reveals, “Shah Rukh Khan will be seen letting his hair down with Deepika in this party track of the season. He has pushed his body for the film to be his fittest best and has also flaunted an eight pack in this song as well which should get his fans very excited to see their idol looking the way he is in Pathaan.”

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika are one of the biggest on-screen pairings in the history of Indian cinema given their epic blockbusters Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express and Happy New Year.

The two sizzled in Spain as leaked photos from the sets of Besharam Rang took the internet by storm! The glamourous duo shot this hugely mounted song in Mallorca as Shah Rukh Khan was papped flaunting an eight-pack and DP her perfect bikini bod. They then headed to Cadiz and Jerez in Spain where they wrapped the schedule on March 27th.

About the pairing Siddharth says, “His chemistry with Deepika in the song is infectious. They are considered one of the all-time biggest on-screen jodis in the history of Hindi cinema, given their massive blockbusters, and this song presents them to their fans and audiences in a way that they have never seen before on screen. I am eagerly awaiting to see the reaction of people when the song drops tomorrow!”

Pathaan is India’s biggest ever action spectacle for audiences. The visually spectacular Yash Raj Films’ action extravaganza, Pathaan, is part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe and has the biggest superstars of the country Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in it. The adrenaline pumping, visually extravagant film is set to release on Jan 25, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.