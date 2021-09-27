HomeBollywoodNews

Shahid Kapoor all praise for Samantha Akkineni, wants to work with her

Shahid Kapoor made an interesting revelation, where he praised actress Samantha Akkineni and said that he would like to work with her soon.

By Glamsham Bureau
Shahid Kapoor wants to work with Samantha Akkineni
Shahid Kapoor and Samantha Akkineni
- Advertisement -

Actor Shahid Kapoor made an interesting revelation on Monday, where he praised actress Samantha Akkineni and said that he would like to work with her soon.

In a Twitter question and answer session with fans, a fan asked Shahid of his opinion on Samantha’s acting in web series ‘The Family Man 2’.

- Advertisement -

Shahid replied to that question and said: “Totally loved her on the show. Would love to work with her some time.”

Shahid has recently wraped up the shoot with directors Raj and DK, who were also the brains behind the popular crime thriller series ‘The Family Man 2’. He also announced the release date of his film ‘Jersey’ on Sunday. The film will release on December 31, 2021.

- Advertisement -

Samantha, who played a negative role in the web series, is gearing up for the release of her next film ‘Shaakuntalam’.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleAfter Stephane Bancel, now Albert Bourla says Covid will end in a year
Next articleAdvertising body honours Anil Kapoor as Brand Endorser of the Year
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

OTT REVIEWS

WORLD NEWS

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,065,195FansLike
44,028FollowersFollow
6,250FollowersFollow
57,517FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology.

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv