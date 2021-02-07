ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Shahid Kapoor flaunts his 'laid back vibes'

By Glamsham Editorial
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, Feb 7 (IANS) Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor is showcasing his laid back vibes on his latest post on social media.

In the image shared on Instagram, Shahid is seen wearing a grey vest and flaunting a rugged look courtesy his hair and beard.

“Laid back vibes,” Shahid wrote as the caption for the image, which currently has 665K likes on the photo-sharing website.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the work front, Shahid is waiting for the release of his upcoming film “Jersey”.

The upcoming sports drama is a Hindi remake of a Telugu hit of the same name. The Hindi version is directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, who had also helmed the 2019 original.

The story is about a talented but failed cricketer named Arjun, who decides to make a comeback in his late thirties and play for India, in order to fulfil his son’s wish. Till now, the film has been shot in Uttarakhand and Chandigarh.

ADVERTISEMENT

–IANS

dc/rs

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleVarun posts video while going back home to his wife
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Can Bollywood hope for a big-budget summer?

Glamsham Editorial - 0
By Yashika MathurNew Delhi, Feb 7 (IANS) Bollywood is struggling to be back in form, battling the twin onslaught of post-lockdown blues and the...
Read more
Sports

Ezra Moseley, former Windies pacer, dies in accident

IANS - 0
Barbados, Feb 7 (IANS) Former West Indies fast bowler Ezra Moseley, has died at the age of 63 after he met with a...
Read more
Sports

On this day: Kumble registers 'Perfect 10' against Pak in 1999

IANS - 0
New Delhi, Feb 7 (IANS) It was on February 7, 1999 when legendary Indian leg-spinner Anil Kumble became the only second bowler in...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Varun posts video while going back home to his wife

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Feb 7 (IANS) Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has shared a love-filled post for his wife Natasha Dalal after wrapping up his shoot.Varun posted...

'Gandii Baat' actress Gehana Vasisth held for shooting porn videos

Bhumi Pednekar trying to get back to routine

Can Bollywood hope for a big-budget summer?

Pulkit Samrat's mantra: Be up, working while rest are sleeping

Vicky Kaushal enjoys sunset on banks of river Narmada

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021