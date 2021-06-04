Shahid Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter recreate 'Karan Arjun' in new post

Adv.

Mumbai, June 4 (IANS) Actor brothers Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter have given a modern spin to the 1995 blockbuster “Karan Arjun” on social media on Friday.

Shahid posted a picture on Instagram where the brothers can be seen smiling at the camera. For caption, he borrowed a line from the hit “Karan Arjun” song, “Yeh bandhan to pyar ka bandhan hai”, filmed on Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Raakhi Gulzar.

“Ye bhandhan tooooooo….” Shahid wrote.

Ishaan took to the comment section and dropped a funny message. He wrote: “Kaun bandar (Who monkey).”

The reincarnation drama “Karan Arjun” is directed by Rakesh Roshan, and also stars Kajol, Mamta Kulkarni and Amrish Puri.

Shahid currently awaits the release of “Jersey” while Ishaan will next be seen in “Phone Bhoot”.

–IANS

dc/vnc