Shahid Kapoor, Randeep Hooda, Vijay Varma bitten by the 'Pawri' bug

Mumbai, Feb 19 (IANS) Composer Yashraj Mukhate’s recent Pawri mashup, which went viral since its launch a while back, has also garnered Bollywood attention. Many celebrities are picking up the trend and making their versions of the track, which originally featured Pakistani influencer Dananeer.

Here’s a list of celebrities who have already hopped on the Pawri bus, and the list is only increasing.

Shahid Kapoor: The actor was one of the earliest in Bollywood to join the trend. Shahid, who is shooting his thriller series with directors Raj and DK, posted a video where director DK, while filming it, says: “Ye mere stars hai, ye hum hai aur ye humari party ho rahi hai.” Shahid added his own twist in the video by singing the track, “Party All Night.”

Randeep Hooda: The actor made a video with school children at a film set. He says in the video: “Ye Hum hai, ye humare log hain”, and the children join him, saying: “Shoot pe pawri ho rahi hai!”

Vijay Varma: He has created a funny video, which has a hint of toilet humour. He made a video with his friends near a fort, Where he says, “Ye hum hai, ye fort hai and yaha pawri ho rahi hai.” When a friend eventually asks for toilet paper.

Shivangi Joshi: The TV actress, who is seen in the popular daily soap Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, made a video from the sets of the show. In the video she says: “Ye Hum hai, ye hamara set hai and yaha humari Shooting ho rahi hai!”

Maniesh Paul also shared a funny meme on Instagram, where a boy gets slapped when he makes the video after failing his exams.

The Pawri mash-up is Mukhate’s latest mash-up. He rose to fame with the Rasode mein kaun tha mash-up last year.

–IANS

