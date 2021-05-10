Adv.
BollywoodNews

Shahid Kapoor shares his 'picture of happiness'

By Glamsham Bureau
Mumbai, May 10 (IANS) Actor Shahid Kapoor took to Instagram on Monday to share his vision of happiness with fans

The actor posted a picture of a large poor family sleeping together on one bed, with an umbrella over them. He wrote about how Turkish poet Nazim Hikmat had once asked his friend to draw a picture of happiness, and this is what he made.

“PICTURE OF HAPPINESS: NAZIM HIKMAT The great Turkish poet — once asked his friend Abidin Dino(Turkish artist and well-known painter), to draw a picture of HAPPINESS. He drew a picture of a whole family — cramped up on a broken bed, under a leaky roof in a shabby room, but still with a smile on each member’s face! Happiness is not absence of sufferings but acceptance of sufferings…” he posted.

His brother, actor Ishaan Khatter, commented: “As long as you’re together”, with a heart emoji.

Shahid will be seen next in the film “Jersey”, which also features his father Pankaj Kapur and Mrunal Thakur. He will also make his digital debut with a series directed by Raj and DK.

–IANS

anj/vnc

