Bollywood News

Shahid Kapoor soaks up the sun in the hills

By Glamsham Editorial
Shahid Kapoor soaks up the sun in the hills 1
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, Nov 29 (IANS) Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor is sending out happy vibes while soaking in the sun in the hills.

The actor took to Instagram to share some pictures from the hills.

Shahid gave a glimpse of his Sunday morning breakfast view, which was all about hills and greenery. The actor also shared some selfies with the sun shining bright on his face. He wore a black furry hoodie to keep himself warm.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Good morning…happy vibes all the time every time,” he wrote with the picture.

Some are close-up pictures which he shared while writing,”Soaking the sun”. In the videos on his Instagram Story, Shahid shared his breakfast view.

On the work front, Shahid is super-busy with his upcoming film “Jersey”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shahid’s upcoming sports drama is a Hindi remake of a Telugu hit of the same name. The Hindi version is directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, who had also helmed the 2019 original.

The story is about a talented but failed cricketer named Arjun, who decides to make a comeback in his late thirties and play for India, in order to fulfil his son’s wish. Till now, the film has been shot in Uttarakhand and Chandigarh.

–IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

sug/khz/dpb

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleGolden Baby Leagues help generate passion for football in rural Manipur
Next articleYami Gautam thanks her extended family for making her working birthday memorable
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Shahid Kapoor soaks up the sun in the hills 2

Deepika on being part of India's contribution to global space technology

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 30 (IANS) Actress Deepika Padukone feels humbled to play a part in the Indian contribution to global space technology and innovation as...
Shahid Kapoor soaks up the sun in the hills 3

Nimrat at Gurudwara her family has been visiting for 25 years

Shahid Kapoor soaks up the sun in the hills 4

When Irrfan Khan 'memed' himself

Shahid Kapoor soaks up the sun in the hills 4

Halsey slams Grammys, calls for transparency

Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan reveals he was touched inappropriately in childhood

Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan reveals he was touched inappropriately in...

Pavitra Punia’s rollercoaster journey on Bigg Boss 14 comes to an end!

Pavitra Punia’s rollercoaster journey on Bigg Boss 14 comes to an...

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    OK No thanks